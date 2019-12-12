Menu
Politics

Dutton slams social media bosses

by Daniel McCulloch
12th Dec 2019 10:10 AM

PETER Dutton has labelled social media bosses "morally bankrupt" for failing to stop online child abuse and exploitation.

Mr Dutton savaged tech titans for pushing back against his repeatedly calls to give police and intelligence agencies greater access to encrypted messages.

"You get CEOs of these companies who are making billions of dollars but they're morally bankrupt," the home affairs minister told Sydney radio 2GB on Thursday.

Facebook has been blamed for nearly two-thirds of the 18.4 million worldwide reports of child sexual abuse material last year.

Mr Dutton has consistently argued children should be afforded the same protections online that they are in the general public.

"At the moment, these companies just aren't living up to what I think is a reasonable community expectation and the police are frustrated," he said.

Australia is working closely with the United States and Britain to clamp down on digital platforms.

"Hopefully they will change their ways," Mr Dutton said.

"If not, we'll have to legislate to deal with them."

