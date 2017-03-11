27°
Duyker's again been sent packing from his home

Mitchell Crawley | 11th Mar 2017 1:15 PM
EVICTION: John Duyker has been evicted from his home.
EVICTION: John Duyker has been evicted from his home.

RETIREE John Duyker this week found himself on the street after losing a 15-year battle for his Tweed home.

The clearly upset 72-year-old blamed a combination of bad luck and a legal system he claims has let him down.

"It's been a harrowing few days,” he said.

"I'm just worried about my son, I don't how he'll take it.”

Mr Duyker, a former director of South Tweed Junior Rugby League Club, was pursued by the Australian Taxation Office for commercial and payroll taxes of about $104,000 when the club went under in 2002.

He said those claims were later dropped but he later learnt Insolvency and Trustee Service Australia would pursue him for the original figure plus charges.

"To be honest, I don't know where (the ITSA debt) came from,” he said.

"The ATO dropped their claim, but I ended up with the other one.

"I've tried to find out what it was for but in the end they just stopped answering.”

A white knight paid his ITSA bill in 2005 before Mr Duyker then took a loan from a family member to clear the debt, which he's since been unable to repay.

On Thursday, he said he had agreed to have the house sold to settle the matter.

banora point court eviction tweed heads and coolangatta

