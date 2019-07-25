DV offender on the run busted in South Grafton with ice

A Brooklet man has faced court on charges of drug possession, common assault and contravene conditions of an AVO.

WHILE wanted on a warrant for contravening an AVO, a Brooklet man was found in South Grafton trying to hide 0.36g of ice under his foot when stopped by police.

Kenneth Gill, 50, appeared via audio-visual link in Grafton Local Court on Monday to face sentencing for possessing a prohibited drug, common assault and contravene an AVO restriction.

According to police facts, on December 26 last year at 9pm, Gill and the victim, who was the subject of an AVO against Gill, had a physical fight over a set of car keys at a property in Brooklet. Police were called, however Gill had left the location into nearby bushland.

On February 13 this year, police were patrolling South Grafton when they spotted a man acting suspiciously in an area experiencing a spate of break and enters and antisocial behaviour.

Police stopped Gill and searched a bag in his possession. While police were searching the bag, they saw Gill move his right foot, which revealed a small clear resealable bag containing a clear crystal substance, before Gill put his foot back on the bag.

Police seized the bag, which Gill said contained ice.

Gill's solicitor, Greg Coombes, told the court the offences were towards the lower end of the scale, and the victim in the matter had written to the court to ask for leniency.

Magistrate Annette Sinclair sentenced Gill to nine months behind bars, with a non-parole period of three months.