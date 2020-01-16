Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dwayne Johnson’s dad Rocky Johnson has died.
Dwayne Johnson’s dad Rocky Johnson has died.
Celebrity

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s dad dies

16th Jan 2020 10:39 AM

TRIBUTES have flooded in for wrestling legend Rocky Johnson, the father of WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, after he died aged 75.

Wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer tweeted the sad news on Thursday morning.

Rocky started his professional career with the National Wrestling Alliance in 1964 and became a household name when he starred in the WWE in the 1980s.

He retired in 1991 but made a cameo to help his son Dwayne overcome The Sultan and The Iron Sheik at WrestleMania 13 in 1997.

Rocky was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 and the wrestling promotion said in a statement he will "will be forever enshrined as one of sports-entertainment's most influential performers".

Plenty of fans and admirers took the social media to pay tribute to Rocky.

Rocky Johnson was a wrestling legend.
Rocky Johnson was a wrestling legend.

 

 

 

 

 

More to come …

More Stories

Show More
celebrity dwayne johnson the rock wrestling wwe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Dangerous’ supercell storm to hit

        ‘Dangerous’ supercell storm to hit

        Weather We’ve spent months wishing for rain and that wish is about to come true with parts of the country already receiving a massive drenching.

        Riding a wave to a greener ocean

        premium_icon Riding a wave to a greener ocean

        News Leading international and Australian conservationists will address issues...

        Car crashes through railing over embankment

        premium_icon Car crashes through railing over embankment

        News 'By the time we got up it was already over nose-first'

        Young Pottsville stars selected for State Challenge

        premium_icon Young Pottsville stars selected for State Challenge

        Sport Two Pottsville cricketers have been selected for the State Challenge