E-coli found in Terranora Inlet after sewage spill

Map showing discharge point and the area possibly affected by increased e-coli levels at Terranora. Contributed

RESIDENTS are being urged to avoid swimming at the Terranora Inlet as council continues to manage and contain a diluted sewage spill following an incident at the Banora Point Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Council has confirmed a large volume of raw wastewater bypassed from the inlet works of the plant to the final holding lagoon within the plant without treatment.

In the final holding lagoon it was diluted with treated wastewater.

A portion of this diluted wastewater was then discharged into the Terranora Inlet at the Navy Base on Dry Dock Road on Tuesday morning through the licenced discharge point for the plant and was stopped by 5.30pm Wednesday.

All sewage and diluted wastewater has been held within the plant for re-treatment since that time.

Initial testing of water around the point of discharge showed higher than normal levels of e-coli.

Council's engineering director David Oxenham said residents should take precaution and not use the Terranora Broadwater, Cobaki Broadwater or Terranora Creek for recreational purposes.

"This is a rare event and we are taking steps to manage the situation at the treatment plant and bring it back to normal operation,” Mr Oxenham said.

"As a precaution, we ask that residents don't swim, canoe, water ski, jet ski or fish in parts of Terranora Broadwater and Cobaki Broadwater and Terranora Creek down to Boyds Bay Bridge - including adjoining canals - until further notice.”

Council is also liaising with local oyster growers to ensure water quality testing measures are in place and is monitoring any effects on aquatic life.

The Environmental Protection Authority and other relevant authorities were notified immediately.