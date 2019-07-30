Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The revamped Eagle Farm has proven a winner.
The revamped Eagle Farm has proven a winner.
Horses

Eagle Farm on track for expanded calendar

by Nathan Exelby
30th Jul 2019 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH its first back-to-back Saturday test behind it, the Brisbane Racing Club says Eagle Farm is now ready to take on an expanded schedule in 2019-20, including a return to three consecutive Group 1 Saturdays.

Race dates released in March show Eagle Farm hosting 29 Saturdays next season, a number that was endorsed at the time by track managers Mick Goodie and Peter Birch.

The next big test for the track will be in October when it hosts five consecutive Saturdays and then a sixth meeting on Melbourne Cup Day.

It is pencilled in to host the three highest profile Brisbane days of the summer carnival and also race alongside Randwick's Championships in 2020, before the winter carnival.

The carnival will have changes, with the Derby most likely to move to Kingsford Smith Cup Day and speculation of a new race to complement the Magic Millions National Sale, but the BRC is adamant the Treasury Oaks will remain in its traditional slot a week before the Stradbroke, but next year return to Eagle Farm.

"The performance of the Eagle Farm track through the carnival and into winter augurs well for the upcoming racing season, with an increased schedule of strategically placed dates during our carnivals and alongside interstate carnivals," BRC general manager of racing Matt Rudolph said.

"Despite some calls the track raced a bit firm on its first test of consecutive Saturdays, there is no doubting its ability to withstand traffic with minimal surface damage.

"Eagle Farm led an exceptional wagering result for industry throughout this year's carnival and as Queensland racing's major asset, we look forward to growing this."

FormGuide

More Stories

eagle farm horse racing horses
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    One of these PTs is the best in the Tweed: VOTE NOW

    premium_icon One of these PTs is the best in the Tweed: VOTE NOW

    News Personal trainers bring out the best in you when you’re feeling your worst. Vote now for one of these top 20 PTs to decide who takes the crown!

    MOST WANTED: 5 people police need to speak with urgently

    premium_icon MOST WANTED: 5 people police need to speak with urgently

    Crime If you've seen any one of these people, contact police immediately

    League-tag's top-five all but set

    premium_icon League-tag's top-five all but set

    Rugby League Cudgen have all but secured third spot on the premiership table

    Moment ibis hits girl in the face on roller coaster

    premium_icon Moment ibis hits girl in the face on roller coaster

    Offbeat Shocking video has revealed the moment a girl hit in the face