Earle Haven’s nursing home wing closed abruptly on July 11. Picture: Adam Head.
Health

Earle Haven chaos: Woman feared getting ‘head punched in’

Kirstin Payne
by
5th Aug 2019 12:59 PM
A STAFF member at Earle Haven allegedly told ambulance services others wanted to "punch her head in" for saving vital patient documents during the nursing home evacuation.

According to testimony from Senior Operations Supervisor Carey Strong from the Queensland Ambulance service at the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety today, a "young woman" was able to give two folders of documents to medical officers who arrived at the scene.

Taxis leaving the Earle Haven Nursing Home on July 12. Picture: AAP.
Mr Strong was notified of the incident the day of the evacuation on July 11th. He arrived at the site shortly after, where QAS staff were unable to locate vital information.

"I asked initially could I have patient care plans. I was advised they were on a computer and that computer had since left the premises," he said.

"I asked then could someone go through facilities and provide me with whatever documentation they could."

According to Mr Strong a young lady in a suit was able to provide him with some files which included keys to the drug safe and fire evacuation documents.

"The young lady to her credit had hung on to those folders and was positioned between police due to the fact other staff wanted those folders and they 'wanted to punch her head in' according to her," Mr Strong said.

On arriving at the Earle Haven nursing home to assess the situation Mr Strong said he saw a removalist truck and a small ute and noticed other items of vital infrastructure were missing.

"There was a number of furniture items in boxes that were still being moved toward the removalist truck," Mr Strong told the Commission.

"I noticed there was a hygiene room and had a look in. There were a couple of containers of fluid. The rest had been emptied, no mops, no cups, no utensils.

"Looking in some rooms there were only a bed, no infrastructure, not linen on the bed.

"It was half stripped personal or professional items".

The hearings continue.

