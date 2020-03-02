Early end to danger period but fireys say stay alert

RFS brigades respond to assist Fire and Rescue NSW with a house fire in Casino in 2019. Photo: FILE

RFS brigades respond to assist Fire and Rescue NSW with a house fire in Casino in 2019. Photo: FILE

THANKS to the recent rain, the NSW Rural Fire Service has declared an early end to the statutory Bush Fire Danger Period in the Northern Rivers and Far North Coast regions.

Since Sunday, fire permits are no longer required for the Tweed as well as Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley local government areas.

The statutory BFDP was schedule to end on March 31, but a decision was made in consultation with local ­authorities and stakeholders, to end the season at the end of February due to mild weather.

"Even though a fire permit is no longer required, residents must still notify their ­neighbours and call the Burn Notification Line at least 24 hours before burning," a New South Wales RFS spokesman said.

"Before lighting up, people should also check with their local Fire Control Centre whether they need a Bush Fire Hazard Reduction Certificate, and have sufficient equipment on hand to control and contain the fire to their property."

For further information contact the Far North Coast Fire Control Centre on (02) 6671 5500.