Final call: Roosters name Friend for possible comeback

THE NRL grand final is creeping closer and there's just one question on everyone's lips - will Jake Friend play?

The Roosters skipper has been battling an arm injury for the past ten weeks and has only managed five games all year.

With rookie Sam Verrills doing a fine job in relief, will Trent Robinson risk his underdone co-captain in the grand final?

Replay the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Grand Final in full on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

We've got all the teams for the big day right here, including the State Championship between Newtown and Burleigh and the NRLW grand final between Brisbane and St George Illawarra

SYDNEY ROOSTERS V CANBERRA RAIDERS

Sunday, October 6, 7:30pm, ANZ Stadium

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Joey Manu 5. Brett Morris 6. Luke Keary 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Sam Verrills 10. Isaac Liu 11. Boyd Cordner 12. Mitch Aubusson 13. Victor Radley. Interchange: 14. Angus Crichton 15. Zane Tetevano 16. Nat Butcher 17. Siosiua Taukeiaho. Reserves: 18. Lindsay Collins 19. Drew Hutchison 20. Jake Friend 21. Ryan Hall

Late mail: Sio Siu Taukeiaho moves back to the bench to allow for Jared Waerea-Hargreaves' return. Jake Friend is once again named on the extended bench - it remains to be seen if he will play.

Leilua will start at right centre. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images.

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Joey Leilua 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Sia Soliola 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Joseph Tapine. Interchange: 14. Bailey Simonsson 15. Emre Guler 16. Corey Horsburgh 17. Dunamis Lui. Reserves: 18. Sam Williams 19. Ryan Sutton 20. Siliva Havili 21. Sebastian Kris

Late mail: No changes to the side that beat South Sydney last week.

NEWTOWN JETS VS BURLEIGH BEARS

Sunday, October 6, 1:35pm, ANZ Stadium

Newtown: 1. Will Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Aaron Gray 4. Ronaldo Mulitalo 5. Tyrone Phillips 6. Jack A. Williams 7. Braydon Trindall 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Jayson Bukuya 13. Billy Magoulias. Interchange: 14. Teig Wilton 15. Siosifa Talaki 19. Matt Evans 23. Daniel Vasquez. Reserves: 15. Jackson Ferris 18. Luke Polselli 20. Grant Garvey 21. Wesley Lolo 24. Josh Carr 25. Greg Eastwood 26. Tyla Tamou

Bears: 1. Kurtis Rowe 2. Tyronne Roberts-Davis 3. Sami Sauiluma 4. Josh Berkers 5. Anthony Don 6. Dylan Phythian 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Luke Page 9. Pat Politoni 10. Jack Buchanan 11. Hayden Schwass 12. Blake Leary 13. Sam Coster. Interchange: 14. Matt Robinson 15. Josh Rogers 16. Oliver Percy 17. Api Noema-Matenga. Reserves: 18. Jeff Lynch 19. Josh Ailaomai

BRISBANE BRONCOS V ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA (NRLW)

Sunday, October 6, 4:05pm, ANZ Stadium

Broncos: 1. Chelsea Baker 2. Julia Robinson 3. Amy Turner 4. Amber Pilley 5. Meg Ward 6. Raecene McGregor 7. Ali Brigginshaw 8. Millie Boyle 9. Lavina Gould 10. Amber Hall 11. Annette Brander 12. Tazmin Gray 13. Rona Peters. Interchange: 14. Tarry Aiken 15. Steph Hancock 16. Mariah Storch 17. Chelsea Lenarduzzi. Reserves: 18. Tamika Upton 19. Taylor Mapusua 20. Heather Ballinger 21. Rosemary Vaimili Toalepai

Dragons: 1. Botille Vette-Welsh 2. Rikeya Horne 3. Jess Sergis 4. Tiana Penitani 5. Shakiah Tungai 6. Keeley Davis 7. Maddie Studdon 8. Ngtokotoru Arakua 9. Brittany Breayley 10. Maitua Feterika 11. Kezie Apps 12. Shayless Bent 13. Holly Wheeler. Interchange: 14. Aaliyah Fasavalu-Fa'amausili 15. Takiele Katoa 16. Maddison Weatherall 17. Najvada George. Reserves: 18. Sarah Togatuki 19. Stephanie Mooka 20. Lexi Kiriwi