Traffic has been delayed on the M1.

A MULTI vehicle crash is causing 4kms of gridlock on the Worongary exit southbound on the M1.

The collision happened on the Pacific Motorway just south of Elysium Rd at 6.10am and Queensland Police have asked to avoid the area if possible.

A teenage male has been taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.