Earthworks have begun on an area on the western end of Riveroak Drive in the Hundred Hills estate in Murwillumbah. Picture: Liana Boss
Property

Earthworks begin on new phase of housing development

Liana Boss
5th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
EXPRESSIONS of interest are being sought in a new stage of the Hundred Hills residential development in the Tweed Valley.

On the western edge of Murwillumbah, the estate was approved by the NSW Land and Environment Court after a deemed refusal appeal in April 2006.

Earthworks have begun on an area at the western end of Riveroak Drive in the Hundred Hills estate in Murwillumbah. Picture: Liana Boss
That development application sought approval of 342 residential lots, eight rural residential lots, reserve lots and one lot for a shopping centre precinct on what was a 44.6 hectare property, involving an estimated $11.9 million worth of civil works.

There is no shopping centre within the development but a childcare centre was built.

Since the existing expanse of the development has been built, a roundabout with two dead-end exits has existed at the western end of Riveroak Drive, the area subject to the current works.

Earthworks have begun on an area at the western end of Riveroak Drive in the Hundred Hills estate in Murwillumbah. Picture: Liana Boss
An application to the amended DA, relating to the next phase of the development, was lodged with Tweed Shire Council in February 2019 and approved six months later.

Earthworks have recently begun and expressions of interest are now being accepted for the 36 lots to be included in this stage, through Raine & Horne.

Registration of the lots is expected to occur in mid-2021.

The developer has been approached for comment.

hundred hills northern rivers housing northern rivers property tweed property tweed shire council
