Ease isolation blues by reviving lost art

Writing letters to residents of aged acre facilities are budding Pottsville pen pals Auroa Hawkins, Bella Johnson, Bree Hawkins and Brody Johnson. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

A POTTSVILLE mum has found a way to ease isolation blues and teach her children empathy through the age-old art of writing letters.

Stumbling on the 1000 Notes of Friendship initiative online, Bree Hawkins was one of the first to take part and encouraged her three children to write to seniors who were isolated during the pandemic.

Hosted by Gold Coast charity Be Someone For Someone, the campaign aims to fight loneliness during lockdown, for the recipient and the writer.

Ms Hawkins, who is homeschooling her children through the pandemic, said it was a fantastic way to reach out to a stranger and let them know they weren’t alone.

She said her children Bella Johnson, 14, Brody Johnson, 12, and Aurora Hawkins, 3, took the letters a step further, adding questions and their ­address.

“We are hoping we might get a letter back and start a pen pal relationship,” she said.

“We’ve been discussing how this unique climate is affecting people in different ways, particularly in regards to loneliness, and my kids had felt sad about the thought of people not having someone to talk to.

“It’s also a great way to bridge the gap and let everyone know what isolation is like for all different ages. I’ve encouraged them to also treat it a bit like a journal.”

Ms Hawkins said the project helped her children to see outside their own circumstances.

“It’s been a gift … helping them develop empathy and compassion,” she said.

For more information visit besomeoneforsomeone.org/ 1000-notes-of-friendship.