Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Forensics at work at an East Lismore home, where a woman was found deceased.
Forensics at work at an East Lismore home, where a woman was found deceased.
Crime

East Lismore murder case: Fresh charges against woman

Liana Boss
29th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FRESH charges have been laid against the person accused of murdering a Goonellabah woman.

Natalie May Lewis, 32, had already been refused bail on charges of murder and improperly interfering with a corpse.

Emergency services were called to a Rosedale Square, East Lismore unit on August 22 after the discovery of a 60-year-old woman’s body.

Fresh charges of destroying or damaging property, intimidating police in the execution of their duty and assaulting police were brought before Lismore Local Court for the first time when the case was mentioned on Wednesday.

Ms Lewis sought to be excused from appearing before the court by video link.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said the brief of evidence was still being prepared and asked the matter to be adjourned for eight weeks.

Mr Gradisnik said the fresh charges “are said to arise, or have arisen, when there were attempts to comply with a forensic procedure order”.

Ms Lewis has entered no pleas at this stage.

The matter was adjourned to December 16 and Ms Lewis is expected to appear by video link on that date.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina man stole from locals to fund lawnmowing business

        Premium Content Ballina man stole from locals to fund lawnmowing business

        Crime THE 38-year-old was more concerned about his reputation than the effect on his victims, the judge said.

        $100M super school ‘certain doom’ for education

        Premium Content $100M super school ‘certain doom’ for education

        News Deputy mayor says it's "devastating for students, parents, teachers"

        SHOCKING: Coast men caught with vile child abuse material

        Premium Content SHOCKING: Coast men caught with vile child abuse material

        News Horrific videos and imagery depicting disturbing sexual abuse

        'HELP ME': How woman caused $2.5K worth of damage to church

        Premium Content 'HELP ME': How woman caused $2.5K worth of damage to church

        News Woman saying ‘help me, help me’, followed by smashing sounds