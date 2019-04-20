Easter treat for fans

MINE: Lindon McGrady, Tweed Seagulls, leaping for the football in his side's last home game against Wynnum-Manly.

MINE: Lindon McGrady, Tweed Seagulls, leaping for the football in his side's last home game against Wynnum-Manly. SMP Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: All eyes will be on the Seagulls tomorrow afternoon, with the Tweed side travelling north and playing in this week's televised Intrust Super Cup clash.

The Seagulls travel to Redcliff to face the defending premiers, who have had a horror start to the season.

Coming off a tough win in Mackay last start, Tweed coach Ben Woolf said his he was pleased with how his team held on in a torrid fixture.

The Seagulls have a chance to win five from seven to start the season and victory this weekend would place them well heading into the middle part of the year.

Woolf said he was pleased with the effort his side showed last week, holding off a spirited fight back from the Cutters.

"It was a good, gritty win,” Woolf told the Tweed Daily News.

"Tough, physical game and we hung on well.

"The wind played a big factor which we had behind us in the first half.”

It has been an up and down year so far for the Tweed side, with sloppy performances mixed in with standout victories.

This has been on display over the last four weeks, with Tweed having two wins and two losses.

Woolf said his side was able to put the disappointment of a big home loss to Wynnum-Manly a fortnight ago behind them and showed the makings of a good side in Mackay.

"Our energy and effort was a lot better and it showed in the result,” Woolf said.

Tomorrow's opponents have just one win from their opening six games which was one-point win in Round 4 over Souths Logan.

Woolf said his side would need to play well to get the win over a Dolphins side who are desperate to get their season back on track.

"It will be a tough one this week and we will just be looking to continue to build on our attacking structures and line speed and aggression in defence,” he said.

Kick-off for the Round 7 clash between Seagulls and Dolphins will be tomorrow at 1.10pm on Nine Queensland.