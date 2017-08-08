Education Week celebrates Banora Point success

HERE TO LEARN: Banora Point High School students with their Aurora Jahla jam products. BELOW: Tweed MP Geoff Provest and NSW Minister for Education Rob Stokes speaking with students from Parliament House .

"THE best jam I've ever had.”

That's how the New South Wales Minister for Education Rob Stokes described Banora Point High School's locally produced jam selection.

Speaking with the student creators of Aurora Jahla jam products during an Education Week virtual reality morning tea last week, Mr Stokes said he was impressed with the initiative of the students in pursuing an interesting project that built skills for the future.

"What I love about this project is that it's something that's timeless but deeply human and something machines can't do,” Mr Stokes said. "Machines can replicate processes in the making of the jams but the invention of the jams, the testing, the relationship part that goes along with it and the creativity are things that we can't automate.

"These are the sorts of skills that you're going to need to develop.”

Banora Point High School principal Chris Randle said the students were determined to learn invaluable skills that would help them with their future, just like learning how to make a product from scratch and sell it to the public.

"In our Education Week assembly ... I specifically made reference to 40% of jobs over the next 20 years will be directly affected by artificial intelligence and 70% of other occupations will somewhat be affected,” Mr Randle said.

"We're looking at education to support our young people to develop skills in a changing landscape in the future.The students have been producing the product to meet the demand.”