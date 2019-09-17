Menu
Channel 7 Sunrise personality Edwina Bartholomew. Picture: Toby Zerna
TV

Edwina’s apology call goes unreturned

17th Sep 2019 12:30 PM

Sunrise reporter Edwina Bartholomew tried to call Channel 9 reporter Seb Costello to apologise for her "errant" tweet but he didn't answer her call, it's been claimed.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford said on radio yesterday that he spoke to Bartholomew on the phone and encouraged her to call Costello personally and say sorry for what she tweeted about him.

"She did do that, she did as I told her to do," Mr Ford said on 6PR. "She rang and left a voicemail message. He hasn't replied to that, not that he's obligated to do that."

To recap, the drama started on Thursday when Nine News Melbourne published a tweet featuring Costello, who had just filed a story outside the Victorian state parliament after a security scare.

A man had driven a vehicle containing flammable liquid to the front steps of the building and threatened to set himself on fire.

 

Edwina Bartholomew's tweet has since been deleted. Picture: Twitter
Bartholomew posted a reply to the tweet on Saturday morning, saying: "Surprisingly articulate for a (censored)." We can't reveal the word she used for legal reasons.

Her tweet was deleted 50 minutes later.

Costello is the son of former Treasurer Peter Costello, who is on the board of directors at Nine.

In addition to being a reporter for Nine, Seb Costello can also be heard on Triple M's Hot Breakfast radio show and during yesterday's show he broke his silence on the saga.

"Look, it's not ideal what was said. I spent the weekend with family and it's not ideal with family either," Costello said, before show host Eddie Maguire interrupted.

"And you'll be spending today with lawyers?" he asked, prompting a cagey response from Costello.

"Well, and that's probably why I can't say too much, that was an accurate (Herald Sun newspaper) report, I'll be talking to lawyers today and that's all I've got to say. I'll move on and do my job," he told the hosts.

 

Seb Costello works for Channel 9 and Triple M. Picture: Tony Gough
Meanwhile, Nine told news.com.au on Monday that Costello was "devastated and shocked" by the tweet.

"Seb and Nine are devastated and shocked at the damaging and false nature of this personal attack on a public platform," a spokesman said.

Bartholomew is heavily pregnant and is in London on assignment for Sunrise.

"I was half asleep and on the other side of the world," she said to the Herald Sun on the weekend.

"My apologies to Seb and all involved. No offence was intended and hopefully none was taken.

"It was clearly a mistake and the errant tweet has been deleted."

 

Edwina Bartholomew is expecting her first baby. Picture: Tim Hunter.
TV Blackbox reports Nine management has held discussions with its legal team to decide on a course of action.

Nine and Seven are not making public comments at this time.

