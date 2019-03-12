Eight is great for junior sailing

NEW GEAR: The Tweed Valley Sailing Club has benefited from a grant from Twin Towns to purchase a new trailer to haul boats.

NEW GEAR: The Tweed Valley Sailing Club has benefited from a grant from Twin Towns to purchase a new trailer to haul boats. Contributed

SAILING: The Tweed Valley Sailing Club has high ambitions to build its junior program following an upgrade of equipment.

The club has secured four new junior boats as well as a new trailer which can carry up to eight boats.

These acquisitions will enable the club to take more crew to regattas, boosting the club's activity in the sailing community.

"For the past eight years Tweed Valley Sailing Club has offered a low-cost sail training program for kids at its base in Fingal Head,” club commodore Bill Fenelon said.

"The club has always provided all boats and lifejackets and over the time has built the program up with up to 40 kids attending each weekend.

"This month the program was enhanced with the support of the Twin Towns services club donating funding for the purchase of a new aluminium trailer which is designed to carry eight boats - the trailer came including four new juniors boats.”

The grant from the Twin Towns group totalled $2500, which Fenelon said will make a huge impact to the future progress of the club.

"A part of this sail training program includes taking kids to sailing regattas at other clubs.”

"We regularly travel to Harwood on the Clarence River where up to 100 juniors from all over the region attend weekend sailing camp. he said.

"This new trailer will enable us to take eight boats away to these regattas.”

The club hosted Round 7 of the Tweed Valley Sailing Club's Summer Point Score.

Hobie 16 Sledder, sailing with Dave Chester and Isaac Poulsen took line honours in the Corsair Class Championship.

The pair completed the journey in one hour and 12 minutes, 14 minutes ahead of Weta, sailed by John and Saffron Cook.