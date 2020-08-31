Eight people hurt, woman arrested after three-car crash

POLICE are still waiting to speak with the driver of a car involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the North Coast yesterday.

About 4.20pm on Sunday, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were patrolling Dry Dock Rd at Tweed Heads South when they saw a Toyota Prado allegedly overtaking cars on the wrong side of the road at high speed.

A short time later, the car hit an oncoming vehicle, spun out of control, struck another vehicle before hitting a power pole then a parked vehicle with boat attached, before stopping.

Officers arrested a 44-year-old woman at the scene and took her to Tweed Heads Hospital for mandatory testing.

She remains in hospital.

The front-seat passenger in the second vehicle, an 82-year-old woman, was trapped in the wreckage and had to be released by Fire and Rescue NSW and Volunteer Rescue Association members.

She was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of that vehicle, a 53-year-old woman, and a 13-year-old girl travelling in the back seat suffered minor injuries.

A 50-year-old woman and three 16-year-old girls travelling in the third vehicle also escaped with minor injuries.

The road was closed for almost two hours while the scene was examined, and the wreckage removed.

Inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.