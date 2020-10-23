Eight things decided by Tweed council this week

The Tweed Shire Council chambers at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre.

HERE are 8 things you missed which were decided at the Tweed Shire Council’s Thursday meeting:

1. Dismay over state koala decision

MAYOR Chris Cherry will write to all state parliament Members to express the council’s

dismay regarding the amendments to the Koala Habitat Protection State Environmental

Planning Policy, the revised Koala Habitat Protection Guidelines, and the

proposed amendments to the Local Land Services Act, the issues raised in the

body of the report to be included in the aforementioned letter to detail the likely

implications of these legislative changes.

2. Objections raised to boarding house development proposal

COUNCILLORS received and noted a petition with 51 signatures against the development application for a New Generation Boarding House on land at 30 Philp

Parade, Tweed Heads South.

The petition claims the site is identified as a for low density residential development and the proposed density more than doubles the occupancy rate of the site, “which will

inevitably impact on the low-density character of the area and generate additional

traffic and noise”.

It also says the proposal “is also not reflective of the character of the area” and the parking will have a negative impact on the streetscape.

The petition members say “as community members, we can see there may be a need to provide this type of living within the shire, however they should occur within appropriate areas of the Tweed, such as within walking distance to shops, employment and public transport”.

3. Support for new motorsport event coming to the shire

AFTER an intense debate about the shire’s environmental values and not wanting to repeat the community divide over past events like the World Rally Championship — the majority of councillors voted to sponsor the Muscle @ Murwillumbah 2021 event with $10,000 funding.

4. Carnival coming to Jack Evans Boat Harbour

PRINCIPAL support has been given for a ‘Summer Nights’ carnival to take place at Goorimahbah – Place of Stories within Jack Evans Boat Harbour Parklands in December.

It is proposed to start on December 21 and be open every night from 7-10pm until January 23.

5. Lease to Cudgen Lifesaving club

A 21-YEAR proposed lease will be advertised for Cudgen Headland Surf Lifesaving Club to remain on the council-managed Crown Land at 61 Marine Parade, Kingscliff.

The Cudgen Headland Surf Lifesaving Club has operated for over 85 years. They currently have a Licence Agreement with the former Tweed Coast Reserve Trust for their occupation of the land for surf life saving facility and activities. That Licence Agreement has an end date of December 31, 2020.

6. Asphalt resurfacing program

NEW road surfaces will be laid in various locations in Tweed Heads, Tweed Heads South, Tweed Heads West, Banora Point and Bilambil Heights.

The council has awarded the contract to East Coast Asphalt and Concrete Edging Pty Ltd for the amount of $1,184,816.72.

7. New Northern Rivers Planning Panel members

MAYOR Chris Cherry and councillor Katie Mine will be appointed as the council’s

representatives on the Northern Region Planning Panel with Mr John Byrne continuing as

Council’s alternate delegate at the completion of the term of the current representatives.

Cr Milne will also be appointed as the additional alternate elected delegate to the Audit, Risk and Improvement Committee.

8. Kingscliff communications tower

COUNCILLORS voted to finalise the refurbishment works to the Kingscliff communications tower and undertake further consultation to determine the options and preferred use of the

Kingscliff Communications Tower.