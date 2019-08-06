Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly couple in shocking caravan rollover

6th Aug 2019 7:03 AM | Updated: 8:48 AM

 

A SOUTH Australian man and his passenger have walked away with only cuts and bruises from a horror crash in Queensland.

The pair were driving a four-wheel-drive with a caravan attached on the Bruce Highway, Gumlu, 250km south of Mackay, at 11.55am on July 29, when their car flipped off the road.

The 67-year-old driver was overtaking another vehicle on the rural stretch of highway when the caravan begun to sway from side to side.

The oscillating caravan flipped on the side of the road, dragging the four-wheel-drive along with it.

Officers from the Queensland Forensic Crash Unit examined the footage and said it was amazing the occupants had walked from the crash with minor injuries.

 

A South Australian man and his passenger have walked away from this horror crash in Queensland. Picture: Queensland Police.
A South Australian man and his passenger have walked away from this horror crash in Queensland. Picture: Queensland Police.

More Stories

accident caravan editors picks motoring rollover

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Who won what at the 2019 BEATS Awards

    premium_icon GALLERY: Who won what at the 2019 BEATS Awards

    Business The BEATS winners were announced on Saturday night.

    Five-try Barbarians beat Lismore

    premium_icon Five-try Barbarians beat Lismore

    Rugby Union The 29-24 win has cemented the Barbarians in third place

    ‘Couldn’t feel my legs’: Tradie paraplegic after workplace fall

    premium_icon ‘Couldn’t feel my legs’: Tradie paraplegic after workplace...

    News ‘I knew straight away I couldn’t feel my legs’

    Magistrate accepts drug driving ‘honesty’ defence

    premium_icon Magistrate accepts drug driving ‘honesty’ defence

    Crime Cannabis reformer magistrate accepts ‘honesty’ defence