Elderly driver pleads guilty over fatal motorcyclist crash

AN ELDERLY man who turned his ute in front of an oncoming motorcyclist on a rural Northern Rivers road, causing a crash which killed the 22-year-old rider, will be sentenced in Lismore Local Court next month.

Edwin Patrick Jessop, 88, has indicated he will plead guilty to negligent driving occasioning death over the crash which killed Tweed Heads man Dann Jenkins the morning of October 24 last year.

Jessop, of Numinbah in the Tweed Shire hinterland, indictated his guilty plea in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday after the Crown formally withdrew the more serious charge of dangerous driving occasioning death against him.

Mr Jenkins, a former Banora Point High student, was on a group ride with mates on the day of the crash.

The tragedy unfolded as Jessop was turning right from Numinbah Rd into Couchy Creek Rd, near Chillingham, as Jenkins was coming from the north.

Jessop allegedly failed to give way to Jenkins' oncoming motorbike.

After an investigation by the Richmond Crash Investigation Unit he was charged on January 24 this year.

The maximum penalty for negligent driving occasioning death is 18 months' prison.

Jessop will be sentenced at 2pm on December 11 in Lismore Local Court.