An elderly man has been bashed and his carer knocked unconscious after a man broke into his Ermington home in Sydney's north west last night.

The 88-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were at the man's Fyall St home around 9.45pm when he was woken by sounds coming from his room.

The man called out to the woman, asking about the noises, before he was attacked by a male intruder.

The man and woman were asleep when an intruder entered the house and assaulted them. Picture: supplied

The intruder punched the 88-year-old in the face several times before the carer walked into the room.

She was also punched in the face and knocked unconscious.

The intruder ran off before emergency services were called to the red-brick home.

Police are investigating the attack. Picture: supplied.

Paramedics treated the man and woman before taking them to Ryde Hospital with minor injuries.

Cumberland Police Area Command officers established a crime scene and investigations are underway.

The attack comes seven months after Sydney grandfather Colin Saliba was bashed to death in his Cherrybrook home.

Intruders broke into the 86-year-old man's home before attacking him and his 84-year-old wife Josephine.

Josephine Saliba was brutally attacked in April. Picture: supplied.

After the attack in April, Acting Superintendent Anthony Boyd said it was a targeted crime.

"To attack a defenceless elderly couple within their home is a cowardly gutless attack," Acting Superintendent Anthony Boyd said.

"We don't believe it's a random attack but the reasons for the attack are still being investigated."

No arrests have been made in relation to the Saliba attack.

Police are still searching for the person or persons who killed Colin Saliba. Picture: supplied

Originally published as Elderly man, 88, bashed in home invasion