Former Wallaby star Dr Mick Barry drowns on Gold Coast

Spotting a rip: How to stay safe at the beach

A well-known elderly man has drowned on the Gold Coast.

The victim has been identified as former Wallaby and Queensland Reds player and retired ear, nose and throat specialist Dr Mick Barry, 77.

Dr Barry got into difficulties while swimming at Currumbin Beach, off Pacific Pde, about 5.45am.

He was rescued by onlookers who performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

He was a prominent Currumbin local and a member of local surf swimming group known as the Dingos.

A Marist College Old Boy, Dr Barry was a nuggety halfback for the Brothers rugby union club and played one Test for the Wallabies in 1971 against South Africa.

He made his first appearance for Queensland against NSW on 1966 and also played against the British Lions and for the Junior Wallabies against the All Blacks.

Emergency crews, including Queensland Ambulance and police attended the scene.