RURAL RESCUE: Around 8:40am on February 1, 2021, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance to Bonalbo, west of Lismore.
News

Elderly man flown from rural property by rescue helicopter

Alison Paterson
1st Feb 2021 12:18 PM
An 87-year-old man is at Lismore Base Hospital after paramedics from Ambulance New South Wales and Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter gave him urgent medical treatment.

It is understood a road ambulance was called around 7.30am on Monday, to an address in Oak St, Bonalbo.

According to Ambulance NSW, the man, 87, was suffering from a medical condition,

Around 8:40am this morning the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance to the incident.

The patient was treated on scene by NSWA paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical team.

The man, 87, was then flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

Lismore Northern Star

