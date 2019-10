Police are searching for George Fakes, 87, who was reported missing at Coolangatta.

Police are searching for George Fakes, 87, who was reported missing at Coolangatta. QPS MEDIA

POLICE are urgently seeking public assistance to help find a missing Coolangatta man.

George Fakes, 87, was last seen at a Coolangatta Rd address about 8am yesterday.

The man's family hold serious concern for his safety due to a medical condition.

Police said Mr Fakes may seem confused if approached.

Anyone with information about where Mr Fakes is are urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.