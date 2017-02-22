Elderly man taken to hospital after Tweed crash

AN ELDERLY man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle Banora Point crash.

His injuries were not believed to be serious but the driver's side of his Hyundai i30 bore the brunt of a LandCruiser's front end.

A family that included four children had been in the LandCruiser.

A witness said all had appeared unharmed as they left the scene.

The crash happened at the intersection of Terranora Rd and the Parapet about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services were quick to arrive on scene.

Traffic was reduced to one lane as crews worked to clear the damaged vehicles.