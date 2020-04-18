Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An elderly man has used a garden tool and a bat to fight off two burglars before one woman spat on police.
An elderly man has used a garden tool and a bat to fight off two burglars before one woman spat on police.
Crime

Elderly man uses garden tool and bat to fight off burglars

by Brayden Heslehurst
18th Apr 2020 12:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BURGLARS have met someone they wouldn't want to mess with on Brisbane's bayside after an elderly man fought off two people breaking into his home with a garden tool.

A 32-year-old man and 39-year-old woman approached a house on Evelyn St in Wynnum West around 4.30pm yesterday and allegedly damaged property.

The pair, believed to be known to each other, gained entry to the house where they were confronted by a 65-year-old man before an altercation ensued.

The 32-year-old man suffered a minor injury from a garden tool while the woman suffered an arm injury after being struck with a bat.

Paramedics then transported the woman to hospital while the elderly man was not injured.

On her way to the hospital, the woman allegedly became aggressive and spat at paramedics and police officers.

The 39-year-old Wynnum West woman has been charged with two counts each of serious assault of a police officer and serious assault of a public officer while performing their duties. She has also been charged with burglary and wilful damage.

The 32-year-old Wynnum West man has been charged with one count each of burglary and wilful damage.

Both were refused police bail and are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Elderly man uses garden tool, bat to fight off burglars

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TROUBLED WATERS: Inside the clash over a precious resource

        premium_icon TROUBLED WATERS: Inside the clash over a precious resource

        News Bottling businesses in the Tweed have been capped, but what happens next?

        ‘I’m watching you': Tradie leaves terrifying notes for women

        premium_icon ‘I’m watching you': Tradie leaves terrifying notes for women

        Crime Michael Andrew Morrison left terrifying notes on the cars of women

        New homes in high demand as families change priorities

        premium_icon New homes in high demand as families change priorities

        Lifestyle Cudgen residential site in 'high demand'

        Seagulls and Burleigh to clash on virtual field

        premium_icon Seagulls and Burleigh to clash on virtual field

        Rugby League The Intrust Super Cup is back in a way we’ve never seen before