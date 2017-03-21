28°
Elderly resident falls for fake cop scammers

Nikki Todd | 21st Mar 2017 5:18 PM
Tweed Byron police are warning of scammers operating in the area.
Tweed Byron police are warning of scammers operating in the area.

AN ELDERLY Bilambil resident is warning others to beware after she fell for a scam by two men posing as police officers at her door.

The woman, aged in her eighties who did not wish to be identified, said the men, who were not wearing uniforms, knocked on her door around dusk earlier this week.

After showing her some identification - which she admits she did not investigate properly - the men told her she had been fined for speeding at Bilambil.

The woman, who said she'd "had nothing to do with police in my life” admits to being "gobsmacked” and handed over $50.

Only after the men had left without leaving any paperwork or receipt, did the woman realise she had been scammed. She also did not get her driver's licence back from the men.

She has since reported the incident to police.

The incident follows a recent warning by Tweed Byron LAC police, advising residents to be wary of people knocking on their door posing as tradesmen offering home repairs or services.

Crime Prevention Officer Senior Constable Brad Foster said they had reports of this nature had been recorded across the region, from Tweed to Grafton, with elderly residents particularly targeted.

"We have received reports of a person's posing as a tradesperson, knocking on doors and offering to repair faults,” he said.

"In some cases, the tradesperson has invited the homeowner out of the house to view the supposed faults on the property that need repairing, while another person has entered the house and stolen belongings.”

Snr Const Foster urged any victim of theft or fraud from a shonky tradesperson to report the matter to police. He advised residents at home alone, never to admit an unknown person into their house and to ask for identification of any tradesperson.

He further advised residents to take note of a suspicious person's description and registration number of any vehicles and to always contact police at Tweed Heads on 07 5536 0999, or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  bilambil elderly abuse scam alert tweed byron lac police

