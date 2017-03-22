Elderly residents targeted by scammers

Tweed Byron police are warning of scammers operating in the area.

POLICE are warning elderly residents to take care with scammers posing as tradesmen offering services targeting the area.

Tweed Byron LAC police are advising residents to be wary of people knocking on their door posing as tradesmen offering home repairs or services.

Crime Prevention Officer Senior Constable Brad Foster said they had reports of this nature had been recorded across the region, from Tweed to Grafton, with elderly residents particularly targeted.

"We have received reports of a person's posing as a tradesperson, knocking on doors and offering to repair faults," he said.

"In some cases, the tradesperson has invited the homeowner out of the house to view the supposed faults on the property that need repairing, while another person has entered the house and stolen belongings."

Snr Const Foster urged any victim of theft or fraud from a shonky tradesperson to report the matter to police. He advised residents at home alone, never to admit an unknown person into their house and to ask for identification of any tradesperson.

He further advised residents to take note of a suspicious person's description and registration number of any vehicles and to always contact police at Tweed Heads on 07 5536 0999, or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

