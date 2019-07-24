Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman will be flown to Rockhampton Hospital after the bull attack.
The woman will be flown to Rockhampton Hospital after the bull attack.
News

Elderly woman flown to hospital after bull attack

by Nicole Pierre
24th Jul 2019 2:06 PM | Updated: 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after suffering serious injuries when she was run at by a bull in central Queensland.

Paramedics were called to an 84-year-old female patient after she was attacked by a bull in Duaringa, west of Rockhampton, just before midday Wednesday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman suffered serious lower leg injuries.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene at took the woman to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

central queensland editors picks farming

Top Stories

    How the kind act of a stranger led to a new business

    premium_icon How the kind act of a stranger led to a new business

    News New business owners are on a mission to help struggling families with their washing on the Northern Rivers and Gold Coast.

    Rule out a nuclear power station for northern NSW: Elliot

    premium_icon Rule out a nuclear power station for northern NSW: Elliot

    Politics The local MP raised the issue during question time at parliament

    Is your dog happy? Take the quiz to find out!

    Is your dog happy? Take the quiz to find out!

    Pets & Animals Guide Dogs Australia has released a Dog Happiness quiz

    Tough road for Hornets heading towards semis

    premium_icon Tough road for Hornets heading towards semis

    Rugby League Here is how the Cudgen Hornets may fare in the final three weeks