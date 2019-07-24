Elderly woman flown to hospital after bull attack
A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after suffering serious injuries when she was run at by a bull in central Queensland.
Paramedics were called to an 84-year-old female patient after she was attacked by a bull in Duaringa, west of Rockhampton, just before midday Wednesday.
#Update - One patient is being flown to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition via helicopter after an earlier incident with a bull #Duaringa.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) July 24, 2019
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman suffered serious lower leg injuries.
A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene at took the woman to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.