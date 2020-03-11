Menu
The incident happened about 7.50am. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

Elderly woman dies after being struck by car at Tugun

by Luke Mortimer and Emily Halloran
11th Mar 2020 10:08 AM | Updated: 4:21 PM
AN ELDERLY Tugun woman, aged 94, has died after she was struck by a car while crossing the road.

Queensland Police are investigating the fatal incident which occurred on Boyd St at Tugun about 7.50am this morning - just two days after a 93-year-old Surfers Paradise woman was killed in a two-car crash at Surfers Paradise.

The Queensland Police Service Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after the car struck the elderly woman on Boyd St at Tugun this morning.
The driver of the vehicle which struck the woman at Tugun, a 56-year-old NSW man, stopped and called emergency services for help.

Paramedics treated the 94-year-old woman at the scene for serious head injuries.

She was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 11.30am.

The man behind the wheel of the car did not suffer physical injuries.

Police officers from the Forensic Crash Unit will investigate.

They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the Tugun incident, or who may have dashcam footage, to come forward. Phone Policelink on 131 444.

