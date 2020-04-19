Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly woman flown to Brisbane after garden stake puncture

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
18th Apr 2020 1:56 PM | Updated: 19th Apr 2020 12:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 1PM: THE elderly woman who suffered a puncture to the abdomen yesterday has been taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Her condition is not known at this stage. 

UPDATE 2PM: THE elderly woman who fell from a ladder at Adelaide Park will now undergo surgery to remove a garden stake which punctured her abdomen.

She was pruning a small tree when she fell and landed on a garden spike.

She also sustained possible fractures.

Upon arrival of the RACQ Capricorn Rescue, she was reportedly conscious and in good spirits.

She was transferred to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition where she will undergo surgery to remove the garden stake.

UPDATE 1PM: AN ELDERLY female has been airlifted from Adelaide Park after she fell from a ladder this morning.

It is understood she fell from the ladder and struck two trees on the way down.

A steel support holding the tree up has believed to have penetrated her abdomen.

Her condition is not known at this stage.

INITIAL, 11AM: A FEMALE in her 70s has fallen from a ladder and had a tree branch penetrate her abdomen at the Capricorn Coast.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call for a private residence at Limestone Creek Rd at Adelaide Park at 9.31am.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue has been tasked.

More Stories

adelaide park editors picks ladder fall racq capricorn helicopter rescue racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Loan scheme: Bold plan to save Gold Coast footy

        premium_icon Loan scheme: Bold plan to save Gold Coast footy

        Rugby League Fifty of the Tweed and Gold Coast’s best footballers are set to flood local competitions in a bold scheme which could re-energise the grassroots game

        ‘I’m watching you': Tradie leaves terrifying notes for women

        premium_icon ‘I’m watching you': Tradie leaves terrifying notes for women

        Crime Michael Andrew Morrison left terrifying notes on the cars of women

        New homes in high demand as families change priorities

        premium_icon New homes in high demand as families change priorities

        Lifestyle Cudgen residential site in 'high demand'

        Seagulls and Burleigh to clash on virtual field

        premium_icon Seagulls and Burleigh to clash on virtual field

        Rugby League The Intrust Super Cup is back in a way we’ve never seen before