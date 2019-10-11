Election promise on hospital is not set in stone

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Member for Tweed Geoff Provest insect the new Tweed Valley Hospital site at Cudgen. Photo: Scott Powick

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Member for Tweed Geoff Provest insect the new Tweed Valley Hospital site at Cudgen. Photo: Scott Powick

ONE of the biggest promises made in Tweed ahead of the NSW state election concerned parking at the new Tweed Valley Hospital.

On February 9, Tweed MP Geoff Provest announced with Deputy Premier John Barilaro that there would be free ­parking at the $582 million hospital.

While no decision has been made yet on the final design of the hospital, the door has been left open for paid parking.

When questioned this week, a spokesperson for Health Infrastructure said all options were on the table when it came to parking fees.

"The stage-two State Significant Development application seeks approval for over 1500 onsite carparking spaces, including multi-deck, at-grade and short-term parking ­facilities," the spokesperson said.

"There has been no final decision on parking fees and various options are being considered."

Mr Provest said he was still confident the new hospital would not charge visitors to park at the site but conceded options, including only the first three hours being free, could be introduced.

"We had the commitment form the Deputy Premier that the parking would be free and that is what I am pushing for," Mr Provest said.

"Health Infrastructure have their own budgets they need to keep to, but I have the backing of my Deputy Premier.

"We don't want to be in a situation where people are ­visiting sick, loved ones and have to pay to see them," he added.