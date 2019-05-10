Menu
Login
Nationals candidate for Richmond Matthew Fraser.
Nationals candidate for Richmond Matthew Fraser. Contributed
Politics

Eligibility of Richmond candidate thrown into question

Michael Doyle
by
10th May 2019 5:15 PM

WITH JUST eight days to go until the federal election, the eligibility of the Nationals candidate for Richmond has been challenged by the sitting member Justine Elliot.


The Labor MP has said she believes Matthew Fraser, running for the seat for the third time, is in breach of the Australian constitution by incorrectly filling out his nomination form.

A copy of Mr Fraser's qualification check-list, filled out prior to his nomination, has been obtained by the Tweed Daily News.

Mr Fraser ticked 'no' to question 15 on the form, which relates to Section 44 of the constitution.

Click here for more information on this story. 

auspol2019 australia decides 2019 justine elliot matthew fraser section 44
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Elliot puts anti-vaxxers over Fraser

    Elliot puts anti-vaxxers over Fraser

    Politics Labor MP Justine Elliot defends decision to preference Nationals last

    Council commits to coronial inquest recommendations

    Council commits to coronial inquest recommendations

    News The findings are due to be handed down today.

    Kings Forest plan for koalas approved - with conditions

    Kings Forest plan for koalas approved - with conditions

    Environment Team Koala has called it a "big win” for the Tweed Coast.

    POLL: Who has your vote for this election?

    POLL: Who has your vote for this election?

    Politics Who has your vote for the federal election?