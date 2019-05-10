Eligibility of Richmond candidate thrown into question

WITH JUST eight days to go until the federal election, the eligibility of the Nationals candidate for Richmond has been challenged by the sitting member Justine Elliot.



The Labor MP has said she believes Matthew Fraser, running for the seat for the third time, is in breach of the Australian constitution by incorrectly filling out his nomination form.

A copy of Mr Fraser's qualification check-list, filled out prior to his nomination, has been obtained by the Tweed Daily News.

Mr Fraser ticked 'no' to question 15 on the form, which relates to Section 44 of the constitution.

