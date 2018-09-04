Elite baby Barbarians go back-to-back

DOMINANT JUNIORS: The Casuarina Beach Rugby Club's Under 14 side has won back-to-back premierships in Far North Coast Rugby Union competition.

DOMINANT JUNIORS: The Casuarina Beach Rugby Club's Under 14 side has won back-to-back premierships in Far North Coast Rugby Union competition.

THE Casuarina Beach Rugby Club is building a junior powerhouse.

Defending their 2017 crown, the Barbarian's Under 14 team won the Far North Coast Rugby Union premiership last Friday, and the club's junior trophy cabinet could be set to expand even further.

If the Under 14's older brethren can defeat Lennox Head in the grand final of Under 16's FNCRU this Friday, it's fair to say Casuarina Beach Rugby Club is home to one of the best systems going around for young rugby talent.

Backing up after their 2017 Under 13's premiership, Casuarina's Under 14 side, a dominant team all year, defeated Wollongbar 15-0 at Crozier Field in Lismore.

A week earlier, the young Barbarians thrashed Lismore 50-7 in their semi final.

Wollongbar came out fighting in the first 10 minutes of the final, threatening Casuarina's try-line and owning field position.

But the Barbarians endured, and when they got the game back on their terms, their set-pieces, defence and general pressure in forcing turnovers was too much for Wollongbar.

Lock Oaka Darcy-Shaw was the first to cross for the Barbarians, before half-back Preston Wells and Ethan Kingston finished the job.

That lad Ethan, a stand-out back rower some call 'Pop-eye' around the club, had only days before been named player of the competition.

He is one of just a number of juniors who look to have promising futures in the game.

Under 14's head coach Adam Leach, who was ably supported by assistant coach Mick Hall, said his sides' dominance could be put down to the talent and character of the squad.

"We've been together for a long time, and we have some very good players who have a particular skill-set for their position, and are very good at what they do,” Leach said.

"They all combine to make a very strong team.

”They're a great bunch of kids and I can't rate them highly enough as a good bunch of young men.”

After defeating Brunswick Valley 14-0 in their semi final, the Barbarian's Under 16's will take on Lennox Head in the grand final this Friday at Crozier Field, Lennox Head at 8.20pm.