Elite field assembles for 'full' Kingscliff tri

Daniel McKenzie
| 25th Mar 2017 7:10 AM
Australian triathlete Courtney Gilfillan dominated the women's Olympic section at 2016's March Kingscliff Triathlon.
Australian triathlete Courtney Gilfillan dominated the women's Olympic section at 2016's March Kingscliff Triathlon.

THE lure of the world stage and state glory has attracted more athletes than ever to the Tweed for the bi-annual Kingscliff Triathlon on Sunday.

Despite being the smaller of the two triathlons - which are run in March and November - the gap is being bridged, with record numbers registering.

Organiser Mike Crawley from QSM Sports said there was a wait-list across all categories, with 200 kids also registered.

"We've been full for about seven days; so this is the biggest March entry that we've ever had,” Crawley said.

"There's people coming from all over the country because if you want to represent the nation and attend worlds (world championships) at the end of the year, this is an age group selection race.

"It's also the Queensland State Championship in Olympic distance, so Kingscliff is hosting two reputed triathlon calendar events.”

Crawley said while November's edition was bigger, fields gathering in March would prove stronger.

"We have a lot more Olympic distance athletes in March, November has a lot more people doing the shorter distance,” he said.

"So the average of the field would be stronger in March, whereas there's more general competition (in November).”

With a lot of rain earlier in the week and predictions for heavy falls on Sunday, organisers were concerned for the swim leg, with the usually crystal clear Cudgen Creek mouth left murky from deluge.

However, forecasts suggest less rainfall than initially expected, which Crawley said was a great result for competition.

Racing gets under way at 7am tomorrow morning.

Wommin Bay Rd (6-11am), Marine Pde from Moss St to Turnock St (4.30am-1pm) and Pearl St (6-11am) are the main road closures.

  • Visit kingsclifftri.com.au for full road closures and detour information.
Elite field assembles for 'full' Kingscliff tri

