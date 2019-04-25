Elite school principal departs due to family illness

THE OUTGOING principal of an elite Toowoomba private school has left six months ahead of schedule due to family illness concerns.

Glennie School principal Kim Cohen has already left the organisation, just a month after it was announced she would finish up her tenure at the end of the year.

Mrs Cohen's profile was taken down from the school's website.

Girls' praise Anzac spirit: The Glennie School captains Ekene Aghanwa and Hope Loveday give the main address of the Citizens' Commemoration Service on Anzac Day 2019 in Toowoomba.

School council chair Elizbaeth Gillam confirmed Mrs Cohen's immediate departure, citing ongoing health issues with her father overseas.

"Kim has left, due to pastoral reasons. Her father has fallen ill and she has decided to stay with her family," Mrs Gillam said.

"We'd been in negotiations with her around her departure and she left in late July to be with family and hasn't returned.

"As a Christian school, we do look after our employees and accepted it."

The school announced on July 16 that Mrs Cohen had accepted the principal's role at Saint Stephen's College on the Gold Coast.

"I am proud of all that we have achieved together in my time at Glennie," Mrs Cohen said in the Facebook post.

"I am very sad to be leaving the wonderful Glennie community, however, I firmly believe the school is well placed to welcome a new principal to lead Glennie into the future."

Glennie principal to retire: Mrs Wendy Ashley-Cooper will retire from The Glennie School at the end of 2016

Deputy principal Jo Matherson will be the acting principal position for the remainder of 2019.

Mrs Gillam said the school would start recruitment for a new school leader towards the end of the year.

"We're preparing now to go to market, we'll start recruitment in late November," she said.

"Our aim is to find the best person for the job (so) the actual timeframe is quite variable."

Prior to her appointment at Glennie in 2017, Mrs Cohen was the deputy principal at prestigious Brisbane private school St Margaret's.