Ellen’s incredibly awkward chat with star

Ellen DeGeneres' interview with Dakota Johnson will make you cringe.

The actress appeared on the talk show to promote her movie The Peanut Butter Falcon but things got off to an awkward start when Ellen mentioned Johnson's recent 30th birthday.

"Happy belated birthday," Ellen said. "How was the party? I wasn't invited."

As the audience laughed, Johnson replied sternly, "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen. You were invited".

Ellen's interview with Dakota Johnson was hard to watch.

Johnson told Ellen she made sure to invite her to her party this year because she gave her "a bunch of s**t" last year when she didn't receive an invite to her party.

"I did invite you and you didn't come," Johnson repeated.

Ellen was sceptical at first: "This time you invited me? Are you sure? I don't think so."

"Ask everybody," Johnson said. "Ask Jonathan, your producer."

Ellen looked off camera at her producer who confirmed that Johnson had invited her to the birthday party.

"Why didn't I go?" she asked out loud. "It was probably in Malibu, that's too far for me to go to."

The interview then went from bad to worse when Ellen asked about stand-up comedian Tig Notaro, who performed at Johnson's birthday party.

"What did she do (at the party)?" Ellen asked the actress.

Johnson's reply was savage: "A bunch of funny stuff. She's my favourite comedian."

Dakota Johnson’s comment to Ellen was brutal.

Amid groans from the audience, Johnson quickly tried to save face by telling Ellen, "other than you".

The talk show host took the comment in her stride and joked, "Wow, I was just talking to my favourite actress the other day, Jen Aniston".

The awkwardness continued as Ellen took credit for introducing Johnson to Tig Notaro.

"Tig is hilarious but you saw her first at my birthday party so I feel like I introduced her to you," Ellen said.

"I had left your birthday party before that happened," Johnson said bluntly.

"Why?" Ellen asked.

"Gosh, this isn't going well," Johnson said, in what could only be described as a massive understatement. "I was out of town," she joked.

But wait, there's more.

Ellen then plummeted the interview even further into awkwardness when she tried to raise the topic of Johnson's relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

Johnson and Martin are rumoured to back together after splitting in June, but the couple are notoriously private and are rarely spotted together in public.

"Recently you came to our Gorillapalooza event, thank you for being there," Ellen said. "I don't know if you saw, but Chris Martin was there. And he performed and he was brilliant. Did you see him?"

Johnson's body language made it clear she had no interest in discussing the topic, and she simply replied, "I think I saw him from afar".

The five-minute interview with Johnson is easily one of the most awkward Ellen has ever had on her talk show.