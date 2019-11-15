Elliot calls for Provest’s resignation following brutal critique

FEDERAL Richmond MP Justine Elliot has called for the resignation of Nationals state member Geoff Provest, following his critique of her this week.

Mr Provest responded to Mrs Elliot’s two petitions against him and his government.

The petitions were focused on state government issues, despite the fact Mrs Elliot is a member of the federal parliament. The Richmond MP was firm in her retaliation to Mr Provest, again stating he had lied about free parking at the new Tweed Valley Hospital.

“Geoff Provest’s comments prove he is clearly unhinged and has totally lost the plot,” Mrs Elliot said.

“He has lied to our community about free parking at the new Tweed Valley Hospital and his only response is to now attack me for standing up for our community.”

The issue of free parking has been a hot topic on the Tweed in recent weeks.

The Tweed Daily News reported last month that no decision had been made on a fee-structure for visitor parking.

This came despite the Nationals announcing before the March state election that parking would be free.

Mrs Elliot said it was a betrayal of trust, which was unacceptable to the community.

“Geoff Provest is weak and he should resign over his broken promise for free parking at the Tweed Valley Hospital,” she said.

This continues a long stoush between the pair, who have clashed several times despite being in different parliaments.