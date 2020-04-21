Menu
Politics

Elliot calls on government to ensure Virgin’s viability

bob anthony
20th Apr 2020 4:03 PM | Updated: 21st Apr 2020 9:46 AM
THE importance of a two-airline system in Australia and the crucial role they play in the tourism industry has prompted a Federal Labor MP to call on the Federal Government to ensure their viability.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said the local tourism industry had already suffered a series of blows.

Ms Elliot said the bushfires late last year and COVID-19 had an impact on international visitors as far back as January this year as well as travel restrictions affecting domestic tourism.

 

MP Justine Elliot.
"Australia needs a two-airline system to ensure that access is given to regional areas like ours on the North Coast," she said.

"Our local economy has already suffered a series of blows as a result of coronavirus and we cannot afford a further hit by losing Virgin Australia.

"It is so important for our local economy with so many local jobs at risk; local pilots, flight attendants, clerical staff and those who work at the Gold Coast Airport and support businesses there."

virgin airlines virgin australia
