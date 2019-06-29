Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Justine Elliot working in her Richmond office.
Justine Elliot working in her Richmond office. Scott Powick
News

Elliot encourages community to phone office about funding

Michael Doyle
by
29th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RICHMOND MP Justine Elliot is encouraging the community to phone her office to discuss applying for federal grants.

Mrs Elliot encouraged individuals, sporting groups, not-for-profit organisations, clubs and community groups to register their details with the Richmond Community Grants Hub.

The online tool will help potential grant applicants source the latest information about available opportunities.

Mrs Elliot said she wanted the new hub to be a success and encouraged people to phone her office directly to discuss how they could be part of it.

"The Richmond Community Grants Hub has been established due to the growing demand from the community for more information about available funding grants,” she said.

"We're so fortunate to have such active, committed and diverse community groups across our region, and I look forward to keep working together to make our area an even better place to live.

"I look forward to working with local community groups, sporting clubs, and organisations to ensure we secure important funding for our community and I encourage organisations interested in applying for funding to contact my office on 07 5523 4371 to discuss potential projects.”

The Richmond MP said grants would be available to those who were wanting to improve their organisations and their services.

"Grants are there to support upgrades and improvements and I encourage community groups, sporting clubs, and other local organisations to consider applying for appropriate grant funding,” Mrs Elliot said.

"Subscribers to the Richmond Community Grants Hub can access information about available funding opportunities as they become available.”

Final grant funding applications will always be assessed by the relevant department against the guidelines.

funding justine elliot nsw north coast richmond tweed tweed news
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Raiders ready to rock Rams in top-of-the-table showdown

    premium_icon Raiders ready to rock Rams in top-of-the-table showdown

    Rugby League The two best teams in the LLT Premiership will collide this weekend in one of the most anticipated games of the NRRRL season to date.

    WATCH: Tweed artist's extraordinary talent

    premium_icon WATCH: Tweed artist's extraordinary talent

    Offbeat Ambidextrous artist shows off amazing ability.

    Tweed teen charged over armed robbery

    premium_icon Tweed teen charged over armed robbery

    Crime He was refused bail to appear in court today.

    Three things to do this weekend

    Three things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend?