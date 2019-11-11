Elliot launches second petition against Provest

Federal Member for Richmond, Justine Elliott with NSW State Labor Leader Jodi McKay talking to Tweed Heads locals last month. Picture: Scott Powick

A SECOND petition in as many months has been launched by the federal member for Richmond agaisnt the Tweed’s member in state parliament.

Justine Elliot is asking residents to rally behind her demanding there be free parking at the Tweed Valley Hospital.

The latest petition comes after state member for Tweed, Geoff Provest, said he was still fighting for free parking art the site, but nothing had been confirmed.

Mrs Elliot launched a petition last month demanding more police officers for the region, when hosting the NSW Labor leader, Jodi McKay.

The member for Richmond said Mr Provest had ‘lied’ in the lead up to March’s state election about free parking, to retain his seat against Mrs Elliot’s husband, Craig Elliot.

“In a desperate act to hold his seat, Geoff Provest promised locals free parking with no time limits for patients, visitors and staff at the new hospital,” Mrs Elliot said.

“I have been contacted by many locals who are furious at yet another broken election promise.

“This is a complete betrayal of locals. Geoff Provest and the Nationals have once again lied to us, this time about free parking at the hospital.

“Our community deserves so much better than this.

“Geoff Provest and the Nationals have again failed our community and this petition is an opportunity for locals to hold them to account.

“I encourage locals to sign the petition either online or in print to send a strong message to Geoff Provest and the Nationals.”

The petition can be signed online.