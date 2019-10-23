Elliot throws support behind free press coalition

THERE is a voice from the North Coast in Canberra who is backing the Right to Know Coalition, advocating for press freedom.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot has thrown her support behind the campaign, which has united the country's major media organisations.

Front pages of Australia's major newspapers on Monday all published the same front page, while publications including the Tweed Daily News dedicated editorial space to the cause.

Mrs Elliot said raids by the Australian Federal Police against journalists were shocking, and press freedom needed to be defended.

"I congratulate the Right to Know Coalition for their historic, united campaign against the Morrison Government's assault on media freedom and the public's right to know," Mrs Elliot said.

"Labor believes a strong and independent media is vital to holding governments - and opposition parties - to account.

"Like many Australians, I was shocked earlier this year to see Australian Federal Police raiding the offices of media organisations and the home of a respected political journalist.

"Labor will continue to stand with journalists and the Right to Know Coalition to fight to defend and to strengthen press freedom."

The Labor MP said she and her party were calling on the government to rule out the prosecution of Dan Oakes, Sam Clark and Annika Smethurst, and protect whistleblowers.

""Media freedom is a central part of our democracy and Australia needs more robust protections to safeguard press freedom and the public's right to know. Journalism is not a crime," she said.

"Scott Morrison and the Liberals and Nationals treat press freedom as if it were an inconvenience rather than as an essential pillar of our democracy.

"At every opportunity the government has failed to demonstrate leadership and stand up for the public's right to know and freedom of the press."

