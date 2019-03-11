Elliot to block out the noise

NOISE BLOCK: Russell Huddy, Aleta Lawton, Craig Elliot and Jim Gerrad are in favour of new sound barriers in Tweed Heads.

ANOTHER major pledge has been made by the NSW Opposition for the Tweed, as Labor ramps up its bid to win the hotly contested seat.

Country Labor candidate Craig Elliot announced on the weekend that sound barriers for those who live on the Pacific Motorway would be a focus for a Daley-led Labor Government.

Mr Elliot announced Labor would invest $7.5 million to fund stage one of sound barriers for a Tweed Heads neighbourhood impacted by road noise from the Pacific Motorway.

Mr Elliot said residents which were affected by the noise from the motorway wanted the current mud mounds, which are used as sound barriers, replaced with physical barriers.

The Tweed candidate said residents were suffering from loud noises throughout the day and well into the night, and stated something needed to be done to improve the liveability of the area.

"I have spoken to residents and they are under enormous pressure,” Mr Elliot said.

"Some are forced to wear headphones in their own homes to cover the noise; others say they cannot listen to the radio or watch TV; and children cannot study or do their homework.”

Mr Elliot took a swipe at the current Nationals Member for Tweed, Geoff Provest, stating this had been a problem ignored by the government.

"Another resident has resorted to using the subtitle text mode on their television because they cannot hear the normal programming due to trucks on the Pacific Highway,” he said.

"If elected, I will get the local residents sound barriers so they can have a good quality of life.”

Stage one of the project would have six metre high barriers placed along the eastern side of the Pacific Motorway.

The barriers will stretch for roughly 500 metres, from Kennedy Dr to the bridge that crosses the Terranora Creek.

Mr Elliot said this project would commence in the first term of a Labor government, and there would be two sections of barriers for noise protection.

The Country Labor candidate said there had been community consolation over the proposal, which has led to the six metre high barriers.

He also indicated there would be a second stage to the project.

Mr Elliot said stage two would be determined after the Kirkwood Rd West interchange is resolved with the local council and the Roads and Maritime Services.