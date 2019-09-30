Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crows midfielder Cam Ellis-Yolmen is poised to join Brisbane. Picture: Sarah Reed.
Crows midfielder Cam Ellis-Yolmen is poised to join Brisbane. Picture: Sarah Reed.
AFL

Ellis-Yolmen set to join Lions

by Andrew Capel, Tim Michell
29th Sep 2019 9:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Premiership contender Brisbane Lions are poised to sign Adelaide midfielder Cam Ellis-Yolmen on a long-term deal after he joined the Crows' exodus.

Ellis-Yolmen has opted to leave as an unrestricted free agent after eight seasons, during which he played 39 games.

 

 

 

 

Stream the full or condensed replay of the 2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

He informed Adelaide of his decision to leave on Sunday.

The No. 64 pick in the 2011 draft, Ellis-Yolmen averaged a career-best 23.5 disposals in 10 games this season before having his season ended prematurely by a shin injury.

He has long been linked with a move interstate and the Crows confirmed on Sunday night the 26-year-old would not be with the club in 2020.

"Cam has been a valued member of our playing group and has shown great resilience to overcome his share of injuries," Crows list manager Justin Reid said.

"We wish him every success in the next stage of his football journey and he will always be part of the Crows family."

Ellis-Yolmen's exit continues the big off-season exodus from Adelaide, which also is looking for a new coach following Don Pyke's resignation.

Ruckman Sam Jacobs is poised to join GWS as a free agent, key forward Josh Jenkins will sign for a Victorian club, with Geelong the favourite, despite having two years left on his contract, small forward Eddie Betts wants to return to Carlton and key defender Alex Keath is seeking a trade to the Western Bulldogs.

Midfielder Hugh Greenwood is likely to join Gold Coast, veteran midfielder Richard Douglas has been axed and defender Andy Otten has retired.

Star midfielder Brad Crouch has been linked to a big money move to the Suns.

More Stories

Show More
adelaide crows afl afl trade period brisbane lions cam ellis-yolmen
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Road in Murwillumbah to close for 10 weeks

    premium_icon Road in Murwillumbah to close for 10 weeks

    Council News One of Murwillumbah’s main thoroughfares will be reduced to one lane as of this morning as council performs upgrades

    Double demerit points in NSW coming soon

    premium_icon Double demerit points in NSW coming soon

    News While many will take the opportunity to head to their favourite places on the Far...

    Kids ‘forced’ to sing hippy climate change songs

    premium_icon Kids ‘forced’ to sing hippy climate change songs

    Education "Dress like hippies and sing climate change songs

    NAMED: Tweed Seagulls under 18s squad

    premium_icon NAMED: Tweed Seagulls under 18s squad

    Rugby League There will be plenty of expectations on the young shoulders of the 2020 group, but...