Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Elton John spills on his feud with Tina Turner.
Elton John spills on his feud with Tina Turner.
Celebrity

Elton John’s surprising celebrity feud

by Amanda Devlin
10th Oct 2019 10:08 AM

ELTON John has revealed he told Tina Turner to "shove her song up her f***ing arse" during a furious row.

The legends united in 1997 for a joint tour but tensions rose quickly when the pair clashed in the planning stage, The Sun reports.

Elton alleges Tina called him up to say how "awful" he was, with suggestions of how he could change.

 

Tina Turner and Elton John perform at the VH1 Fashion and Music Awards in 1995.
Tina Turner and Elton John perform at the VH1 Fashion and Music Awards in 1995.

She wanted him to swap his Versace for Armani outfits so he would look "less fat", change the colour of his piano and update his hairdo.

In an extract from his new autobiography, which has been serialised in the Daily Mail, Elton said: "I got off the phone and burst into tears: 'She sounded like my f***ing mother,' I wailed at David."

Their relationship didn't improve in rehearsals when they rowed over how to play a song and Tina was apparently rude to the band members.

"The subsequent debate about whether I knew how to play Proud Mary became quite heated, before I brought it to a conclusion by telling Tina Turner to stick her f*****g song up her a**e and stormed off," Elton added.

"I've thrown plenty of tantrums in my time, but there are limits: there's an unspoken rule that musicians don't treat their fellow musicians like s***.

 

"Maybe it was insecurity on her part. She'd been treated appallingly earlier in her career, suffered years and years of being ripped off, beaten up and pushed around. Maybe that had an effect on how she behaved towards people."

Later, when Elton had calmed down, he went to her dressing-room and apologised.

After talking it through they realised they were fundamentally different performers. Elton liked to improvise, while Tina had to rehearse every detail.

The tour was cancelled, but the pair eventually kissed and made up over dinner at Elton's home.

 

Tina Turner performing at the Australian Grand Prix concert in Adelaide in 1993.
Tina Turner performing at the Australian Grand Prix concert in Adelaide in 1993.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

celebrity celebrity feud elton john tina turner

Top Stories

    Bike and truck crash leaves one dead in South Murwillumbah

    premium_icon Bike and truck crash leaves one dead in South Murwillumbah

    News A male rider passed away after his motorcycle and a removalist truck collided according to police in South Murwillumbah

    Residents describe the horror of Rappville fire

    premium_icon Residents describe the horror of Rappville fire

    News 'We are all shocked, the speed of the fire was horrendous'

    'UNCHARTED TERRITORY': Fires burn our rainforests

    premium_icon 'UNCHARTED TERRITORY': Fires burn our rainforests

    Environment "We don't have enough records to say how rainforests recover"

    Teenager fights for life after horror crash

    premium_icon Teenager fights for life after horror crash

    Breaking 16-year-old boy suffered critical head injuries