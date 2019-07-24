Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP-RATED: Hampton restaurant and cafe Emeraude has capped off an amazing first 12 months by being named one of the state's top eats in 2018 by the Courier-Mail's food critic.
TOP-RATED: Hampton restaurant and cafe Emeraude has capped off an amazing first 12 months by being named one of the state's top eats in 2018 by the Courier-Mail's food critic. Jane Hodges
Food & Entertainment

Emeraude one of Queensland's best restaurants

Meghan Harris
by
24th Jul 2019 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERAUDE is known for its locally-sourced cuisine and old-fashioned hospitality, and now the restaurant has been recognised as one of Queensland's best.

The winners of The Courier-Mail 2019 Food Awards were announced yesterday, with the annual gongs a celebration of the superstars of the hospitality industry.

Emeraude was a finalist in the category of Regional Restaurant of the Year.

It was competing against five other restaurants from around the state, with the winner named as Restaurant Labart at Burleigh Heads.

TOP-RATED: Hampton restaurant and cafe Emeraude has capped off an amazing first 12 months by being named one of the state's top eats in 2018 by the Courier-Mail's food critic.
TOP-RATED: Hampton restaurant and cafe Emeraude has capped off an amazing first 12 months by being named one of the state's top eats in 2018 by the Courier-Mail's food critic. PAUL BEUTEL

Emeraude was opened in 2017 by the Hinds family, who originally hail from Bundaberg where they owned award-winning cafe Indulge.

Owner and chef Amanda Hinds prides herself on putting passion into every meal that is served.

Although the business did not take out the top gong, the Hinds family were honoured to have made it as a finalist.

"Absolutely incredible to be included in this list, our thanks go out to our hard-working amazing team, The Courier Mail, passionate growers, farmers, producers, suppliers and the ongoing support of all the customers that have visited over the last year."

Oliver, Amanda, Larry and Sabine Hinds, Emeraude, Hampton.
Oliver, Amanda, Larry and Sabine Hinds, Emeraude, Hampton. Jane Hodges

"Thank you and a big congratulations to all the winners and finalists."

It's not the first time the restaurant has received state-wide praise for its food, with highly-acclaimed food reviewer Anooska Tucker-Evans naming it as one of the best places to eat in 2018, and making it to Queensland's top brunch cafes of 2018 list.

Emeraude is located at 8616 New England Hwy, Hampton.

It is open Thursday from 11am to 3pm, Friday and Saturday from 8am to late, and Sunday from 8am to 4pm.

Bookings are recommended, please phone 4697 9008.

emeraude hampton queensland toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Tough road for Hornets heading towards semis

    premium_icon Tough road for Hornets heading towards semis

    Rugby League The Hornets have two local derbies in their final three weeks, both of which are against teams in the top five

    ‘Deep, moaning growls’: What a yowie sounds like

    premium_icon ‘Deep, moaning growls’: What a yowie sounds like

    News Two teens believe they have captured the first sounds of the yowie.

    ‘Outrageous’ 25 year delay to Burleigh trams

    premium_icon ‘Outrageous’ 25 year delay to Burleigh trams

    News Trams to Burleigh Heads are set to be delayed by decades

    World first 'beauty snack' from Tweed earns national award

    premium_icon World first 'beauty snack' from Tweed earns national award

    Business The snack claims to boost the health of skin, hair and nails.