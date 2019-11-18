Emergency birth puts drug sentence on hold

Kelly Anne-Maree Lyndon and Luke Thomas Bendall were busted for drug trafficking while on holidays at Coolum.

A COUPLE'S drug trafficking run came to an end when police stormed their hotel room while they were holidaying at the Sunshine Coast, a court has heard.

Luke Thomas Bendall, 35, and Kelly Anne-Maree Lyndon, 36, faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday after pleading guilty to a raft of drug trafficking, supply and possession charges.

The couple, formerly from Gympie, were due to be sentenced two months ago but were waylaid when Lyndon was rushed to hospital for an emergency caesarean to deliver her sixth child.

The court heard the couple, who share a three-year-old child together, were holidaying at a Coolum in June 2018, when police found 8.132g of methylamphetamine in their hotel room during a search warrant.

A search of Lyndon's phone revealed the couple had been selling ice over a two-week period.

The court was told that Bendall was the principal offender and Lyndon enabled him by providing her phone and Morayfield home for him to sell from.

Justice Elizabeth Wilson said their offending did not stop once Bendall was in custody - with Bendall demanding Lyndon post him a quantity of ice in an envelope filled with "s---loads of paper" in a bid to disguise the drugs.

The envelope was intercepted by prison guards.

Justice Wilson took on board Bendall's drug addiction, admissions to police and the fact he had already served 17 months in jail, before sentencing him to 4.5 years' jail with immediate parole.

In Lyndon's case, Justice Wilson found there were "exceptional circumstances" at play including her newborn son, five other children, poor health issues and the fact that she was in a "controlling relationship" with Bendall.

Lyndon was sentenced to three years and nine months' jail with immediate parole. -NewsRegional