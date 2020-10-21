Menu
NSW Police has been contcacted for comment. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Emergency crews attend tragedy on Kyogle Road

Javier Encalada
21st Oct 2020 1:30 PM | Updated: 2:14 PM
EMERGENCY services responded to what is believed to be a fatal crash near Kyogle today.

Two NSW Ambulance crews were called to an incident in at Kyogle Road, Lillian Rock, around 9.50am.

Unconfirmed versions from witnesses at the site said a motorbike crash may have ended in the death of a man in his 60s.

NSW Police have been contacted for comment.

More to come.

