Emergency crews attend tragedy on Kyogle Road

EMERGENCY services responded to what is believed to be a fatal crash near Kyogle today.

Two NSW Ambulance crews were called to an incident in at Kyogle Road, Lillian Rock, around 9.50am.

Unconfirmed versions from witnesses at the site said a motorbike crash may have ended in the death of a man in his 60s.

NSW Police have been contacted for comment.

More to come.

