FIRE: Smoke billowing from a car fire in Murwillumbah. Trish Webster
Emergency crews contain car fire in Murwillumbah

Aisling Brennan
by
3rd Sep 2018 9:33 AM

A MURWILLUMBAH home has been spared from disaster after a car was found alight nearby the property earlier today.

Murwillumbah Fire and Rescue were alerted to a fire on Myrtle Lane, Murwillumbah, near Prince St, about 9am.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson confirmed the fire was now almost extinguished.

"The Murwillumbah crew found a car well alight on arrival but the fire hasn't extended to the house,” the spokesperson said.

Police will now be investigating the cause of the fire.

