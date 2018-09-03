Emergency crews contain car fire in Murwillumbah
A MURWILLUMBAH home has been spared from disaster after a car was found alight nearby the property earlier today.
Murwillumbah Fire and Rescue were alerted to a fire on Myrtle Lane, Murwillumbah, near Prince St, about 9am.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson confirmed the fire was now almost extinguished.
"The Murwillumbah crew found a car well alight on arrival but the fire hasn't extended to the house,” the spokesperson said.
Police will now be investigating the cause of the fire.